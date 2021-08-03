ANC NWC set to begin search for new NW premier after adopting candidate list

North West Speaker Susan Dantjie, Finance MEC Motlalepule Rosho and ANC veteran Bushy Maape are set to be interviewed by the African National Congress (ANC) as it searches for a new premier for the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) has adopted a candidate list from the North West and is set to begin interviews for Premier Job Mokgoro’s replacement.

Eyewitness News understands that Monday’s long meeting also approved of lists for the Mangaung and Matlosana mayors.

All those shortlisted will be interviewed - this is in line with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision to overhaul the party’s selection processes, where it will now interview short-listed candidates and also take post-matric qualifications into consideration.

In March, Eyewitness News reported that Mokgoro was at odds with the ANC in the province’s interim committee, with it accusing him of being a law unto himself and running a rogue unit in his office.

Last month, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed that the party’s officials agreed with the IPC, arguing that there was no point in maintaining dysfunctionality.

This signals the end of Premier Mokgoro’s tenure – he took over in 2018 after then-premier and ANC chair, Supra Mahumapelo, stepped down.

Mokgoro’s task of stabilising the province has never taken shape, with service delivery continuing to suffer as battles for political control continued.

He’s been accused of ignoring the IPC, in spite of the interim committee being given more powers to act by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).

The NWC on Monday also agreed on names to be interviewed later this week for the positions of mayor in Mangaung and Matlosana and it is likely that the candidates vying for Joburg mayor, who were finalised by the region on Monday, would be included.

