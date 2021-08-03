Alleged Glenwood Woolworths looter Mbuso Moloi due back in court for bail bid

In a video widely shared on social media, Mbuso Moloi could be seen running out of a Woolworths outlet, carrying one of their signature black baskets and placing it in the boot of a silver Mercedes AMG C Class coupe.

DURBAN - The Durban Magistrates Court is on Tuesday expected to hear the bail application of a 30-year-old man who was caught on video while looting a popular Woolworths outlet in the Glenwood area.

Mbuso Moloi made his first court appearance last week Thursday and spent the weekend in jail after his case was postponed to Tuesday.

It was revealed during that appearance that Moloi was a tenderpreneur who has had previous run-ins with the law.

In a video widely shared on social media, Moloi could be seen running out of a Woolworths outlet, carrying one of their signature black baskets and placing it in the boot of a silver Mercedes AMG C Class coupe.

The 30-year-old faces charges of theft, public violence, trespassing and operating a vehicle for which a number plate did not correspond.

During last week’s appearance, the State revealed that Moloi had two previous cases for fraud and theft in Westville in 2013 and another matter of robbery in Clermont in the Western Cape.

His lawyer, however, highlighted that his client had no previous convictions and the Westville matter had been struck off the roll.

Moloi’s sister, a university student, has been cited as a material witness in the matter by the State as she was in the vehicle when the looting allegedly took place.

