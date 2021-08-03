After Medupi completion, Eskom says working hard to finish Kusile power station

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the time frames had not changed with regards to the Kusile power station.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that it was continuing its work to ensure the completion of the Kusile power station over the next few years.

The parastatal announced on Monday that 14 years after construction started at the Medupi power plant, the project had finally been wrapped up. The power utility said this was an important step in contributing to keeping the country's lights on.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the time frames had not changed with regards to the Kusile power station. Three generation units are contributing power to the national grid. He said that one had already turned commercial while two were undergoing optimisation tests and reliability runs.

"And we expect the whole project to be completed by the end of 2023, which at that point, will give us the full 4,800 megawatts. We have half of it already delivering electricity to the national grid," he said.

Construction at the plant started in 2008 and was meant to have been completed by 2014.

Once completed, Kusile will be the fourth-largest coal-fired power station in the world.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.