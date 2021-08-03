After peace agreement, taxi operations in parts of CT to resume

While operations in parts of Cape Town will resume, the closure of route B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl to Bellville remains in place.

CAPE TOWN - With an agreement finally in place after weeks of violent attacks, taxi operations in parts of Cape Town will resume on Tuesday under the careful watch of the police.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Monday that a truce had been reached between Cata and Codeta after weeks of talks to put an end to the ongoing violence.

Both associations involved and government signed an agreement in Cape Town.

Codeta secretary Lesley Sikuphela has apologised to commuters for the inconvenience.

"My humble apologies to our commuters. We know that these couple of weeks was difficult, therefore from Codeta we reiterate our commitment and agreement to the ceasefire."

Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus was also apologetic and regretted that the violence had to escalate.

"We cannot bring back the lives of the people that we have lost, it shouldn't end there where we say 'OK, now all is well, we've made peace' and now the same public we've intimidated, we've killed, it calls on us to demonstrate that we are sorry."

After the initial collapse of the mediation process, the parties have since agreed to arbitration, which was under way.

