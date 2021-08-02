WC Education MEC Schafer: Malicious acts hinder the education of pupils

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that schools were already operating in difficult circumstances and cannot further be disrupted by damage and theft.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that schools were already operating in difficult circumstances and cannot further be disrupted by damage and theft.

Schafer was speaking after 38 schools in the province fell prey to criminals during the July break.

Suspects stole IT equipment, food for school meals, fencing and more. She said that the malicious acts hindered the education of pupils who had already been through a tumultuous time.

"Our schools are already operating in difficult circumstances, and the last thing they need is to be further disrupted by damages and theft," said she said.

During one incident just over a week ago, a security guard at a Manenberg school lost his life when robbers targeted the facility.

"Unfortunately, one of the incidents this holiday period resulted in the death of a security guard who confronted the perpetrators. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the school community."

