WATCH LIVE: Life Esidimeni Inquest resumes

The High Court in Pretoria continues hearings during its inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mental health patients in the Esidimeni tragedy.

A formal inquest into the deaths of hundreds of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients is underway in the Pretoria High Court.

Five years ago, 1,400 mental health patients died due to the negligence at the hands of the Gauteng Health Department when they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped and underfunded NGOs.

The inquest hearing will establish whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths.