Two TMPD officers killed after car drives into accident scene

It’s understood an off-duty TMPD officer was involved in an accident on Saturday. Two colleagues were called to the scene of the crash to help out. However, while they were attending to the injured officer, a suspected drunk driver crashed into the metro police officials.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Tshwane Metro Police officers have been killed and a third was seriously hurt when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them at an accident scene on the R80 Mabopane Highway.

It’s understood that an off-duty TMPD officer was involved in an accident on Saturday. Two colleagues were called to the scene of the crash to help out. However, while they were attending to the injured officer, a suspected drunk driver crashed into the metro police officials.

“While they were busy attending to the injured officer, a Mercedes-Benz drove into them causing a second accident, which killed that off-duty officer and one of the officers who was assisting. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was also injured, and he was arrested for the suspect that the drunken driving case,” said TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.