DA: Parly inquiry into unrest not an attempt to protect ANC

The party has held a media briefing outlining its expectations from the planned inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday that a parliamentary inquiry into the recent unrest and security failures should not be seen as an attempt to protect the ANC from accountability.

The joint inquiry of both houses will start once a resolution is passed by both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

The inquiry was was delayed until proper joint rules in establishing the inquiry had been properly applied.

But the DA said the country needed answers once the inquiry was properly established.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said, “There are questions our nation needs answers to [and] many of these coalesce around ANC factional battles. The reality is to ensure credibility of this process to ensure public support that the outcome is properly determined, this process cannot in any manner to be seen as allowing attempts to save ANC careers and even protect members of individual factions within that political parties.”

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said it was clear that proper parliamentary rules were not followed last week and expected the inquiry to proceed.

“The DA will be writing to the speaker of the national assembly and chairperson of NCOP to outline our expectation of this parliamentary inquiry.”

