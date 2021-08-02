Suspected child rapist and murderer arrested two years after alleged crime

Five-year-old Chantelle Makwena was found murdered in August 2019 in Rocklands in the Gqberha area.

CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested for the rape and murder of a child almost two years after the crime.

Five-year-old Chantelle Makwena was found murdered in August 2019 in Rocklands in the Gqberha area.

Police said that the little girl, along with other young relatives, was left in the care of the suspect, his girlfriend and another person while her mother and a family member went to visit a friend.

When the two women returned to the house, she'd disappeared and hours of searching came to nothing. That was until the following day when her father found her body at a house near her family's home. The suspect was then taken into custody but wasn't charged.

The Eastern Cape police commissioner's office said that after months of investigations, DNA tests results had now linked the man to the rape and murder.

He was again detained on Saturday and this time would face criminal charges in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court on Monday.

He'll also face a rape charge in connection with a separate case dating back to 2018.

Police said that he'd repeatedly evaded arrest.

