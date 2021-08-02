SIU: Individuals implicated in Digital Vibes matter given opportunity to respond

The unit identified more than 20 people as the unlawful beneficiaries of the R150 million irregular contract issued by the Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday said that individuals implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal had an opportunity to respond after the unit approached the Special Tribunal to have their assets frozen.

The unit identified more than 20 people as the unlawful beneficiaries of the R150 million irregular contract issued by the Health Department.

Last week, the SIU approached the tribunal to recover the large sums of the money and freeze the assets of those who benefited.

Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son, along with other associates, have been identified as beneficiaries.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyakgo said: “The papers were stamped and we started over the weekend to distribute to all the over 20 respondents and will now have an opportunity to respond to what we have given to them.”

