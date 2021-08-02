SIU: Due process followed in investigating Digital Vibes matter

The SIU has denied claims by the Health Minster's son that it relied on media reports to conduct its probe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it had followed all due process while investigating the multimillion-rand Digital Vibes contract.

It has denied claims by the Health Minster's son that it relied on media reports to conduct its probe.

SIU forensic investigator, Rajendra Chunilall, submitted a memorandum to the Special Tribunal last week containing details of how Zweli Mkhize's son, Dedani, and other close associates benefited from the R150 million tender issued by the Health Department.

Dedani has denied pocketing R.8 million as detailed in that affidavit.

Instead, he's accused the unit of being unprofessional and biased.

As the Digital Vibes web stretches revealing new details, the SIU is describing this latest leg of the saga as simply a misunderstanding of legal processes by Dedani Mkhize.

Dedani said that the investigating unit had failed to call him directly, therefore it had failed to give him an opportunity to defend himself and state his side of the story.

But the unit said that Dedani deposed an affidavit in response to its report that pointed him out as one of the beneficiaries of the irregular contract.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago: "He talks about the fact that we did not give him the papers before we lodged with the Special Tribunal. We have got to file the papers, they stamp the papers at the tribunal. Those papers that are stamped are the ones that we now have to distribute."

The unit has approached the Special Tribunal in an attempt to get a ruling for the money to be recuperated from the recipients.

