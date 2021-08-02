SIU: Dedani Mkhize was given right of reply in Digital Vibes matter

Dedani Mkhize, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's son, has complained that while the SIU acknowledged receipt of his attorney's correspondence and affidavit, they did not contact him directly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it was not true that embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's son had not been given an opportunity to defend himself amid findings that he benefitted from a dodgy multimillion-rand government contract.

Dedani Mkhize has denied receiving R3.8 million from Digital Vibes. It's the company that's said to have benefited from the R150 million unlawful tender issued by the Health Department under his father's watch.

The SIU has submitted a detailed affidavit indicating that the minister, his son, and close associates received sums of money from that contract.

Dedani has complained that while the SIU acknowledged receipt of his attorney's correspondence and affidavit, they did not contact him directly.

But SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago said that Dedani was afforded right of reply.

"An affidavit is a legal document where, under oath, he indicates that he has given us information of his side of the story and we have considered that. For him to say that we have not given him an opportunity cannot be true."

