Shona Ferguson to be laid to rest in a private ceremony

The 47-year-old passed away due to COVID-19 related complications after fighting for his life in ICU at the Milpark private hospital for more than a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG – Late actor and media mogul Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony on Wednesday, the family confirmed in a statement.

The had reportedly complained about chest pains and struggling to breathe before his admission.

In a statement published on Monday, family spokesperson Thato Matuka said details of a memorial service would be communicated at a later stage.

