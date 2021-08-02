Search under way to recover firearms stolen from NC police station

Three suspects held up an officer at the Tsineng Police Station on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - A search is under way for firearms that were stolen from a Northern Cape police station.

The SAPS member was alone at the time.

She was ordered at gunpoint to open a safe in which the weapons were stored.

The suspects then made off with rifles, pistols and ammunition.

