SAHRC looking at complaints from unvaccinated workers threatened with dismissal

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) recently called on people to come forward if they were being threatened with dismissal over their refusal to get vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is already dealing with dozens of complaints from workers who don't want to get vaccinated and employers seeking guidance on how to navigate these unchartered waters.

The South African government is rapidly increasing its vaccine rollout with a target of reaching at least 35 million people by Christmas Day.

Some employees opposed to being jabbed have lodged complaints with the commission, with many worried that their jobs may be on the line.

The human rights commission recently called on people to come forward if they were being threatened with dismissal over their refusal to get vaccinated.

The commission told the Sowetan newspaper that it had received complaints from domestic workers, gardeners, and teachers.

Last month, Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi voiced her concern and opposition to the idea of forcing people to be jabbed, saying that no one should be subjected to this.

Gauteng commission head, Buang Jones, said that there was a possibility that legal action would be taken on behalf of these complainants.

According to the Labour Department, getting vaccinated is voluntary, but if an employer did a risk assessment at the office, staff could be forced to get the jab.

WATCH: Kubayi reiterates that COVID vaccinations remain voluntary

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.