SACP not a RET faction or part of Ramaphosa group - Nzimande

Blade Nzimande has clarified his party’s position regarding African National Congress (ANC) affairs, the party’s long-serving alliance partner.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande said that they were certainly not a RET faction nor were they were part of the Cyril Ramaphosa group.

Nzimande was speaking during a webinar for the 100th birthday celebration of the SACP.

The formation of the communist party took place on 30 July 1921 at a conference in Cape Town.

This is the man who showed his unwavering support for Jacob Zuma during his fight for the control of the ANC and the country before and after the ANC’s Polokwane elective conference, which saw Zuma‘s rise to power.

The RET faction is well known for its support for Zuma, who is serving 15 months for contempt of court.

Nzimande said that the SACP could not be aligned to such structures.

"They are what politicians describe as resolutionaries, not revolutionaries."

He said that they were only pushing selfish agendas.

"The medium-term objective of this group was the displacement of Ramaphosa in the ANC and therefore of the Ramaphosa state presidency."

In his centenary message, he also spoke out against corruption that had manifested itself within ANC members in government.

