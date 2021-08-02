Resumption of sale of alcohol places burden on WC hospitals

The situation is being made even harder by rising COVID numbers, the Western Cape now accounts for 30% of new COVID-19 infections.

CAPE TOWN - With alcohol sales back on, the Western Cape's frontline healthcare workers had their hands full this weekend with double the amount of trauma cases reported.

The situation was worsened by rising COVID numbers, the Western Cape now accounts for 30% of new COVID-19 infections with more than 39,000 active cases.

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said it was a tough weekend for healthcare workers with a 104% increase from one weekend to the next.

“We coped over the weekend and managed to see to all the cases and the COVID cases that came to hospitals.”

Kariem said they had enough general acute and field hospital beds but the problem was critical care beds.

“Out big challenge is obviously critical care and that’s made worse by the trauma numbers that come through the door.”

Healthcare workers in the province are also having to juggle COVID cases that are still on the rise.

“We are moving towards the peak; the rate of infections is slowing down but we are definitely not at the peak yet.”

Staff were bracing for an increase in trauma after the decision to relax lockdown conditions and allow alcohol sales once more and even issued a plea to Capetonians last week to be responsible over the weekend.

