Restraint order against former ANC MP Vincent Smith valued at R46 million

The order against the assets of former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his company Euroblitz and his family trust is valued at R46 million.

The High Court in Johannesburg on Monday confirmed a restraint order against the assets of former African National Congress parliamentarian, Vincent Smith, his company Euroblitz and his family trust to the value of R46 million.

Smith allegedly received money through his company amounting to R800,000.

In the indictment, the State claimed several payments made through that firm's account were corruptly given and received as improper inducements to influence Smith to use his political influence to favour Bosasa.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said the order extended “to a certain property of his daughter, Brumilda Smith and the property of any other person or entity that received an affected gift under Section 12 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.”

Smith was also prohibited from disposing of the property while this order was in place.