Mkhize, Digital Vibes tender saga set to dominate ANC NWC meeting

More developments have emerged around the Digital Vibes tender saga and calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe him increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was expected to top the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

ALSO READ:

- SIU: individuals implicated in Digital Vibes matter given opportunity to respond

- Zweli Mkhize's son, Dedani, accuses SIU of lying about Digital Vibes saga

When the ANC NWC discussed Mkhize and the Digital Vibes scandal in June, it resolved that President Cyril Ramaphosa, as head of state, should deal with the matter.

The suspended health minister and his son Dedane are on a list along with 18 others who received payments from the company contracted for COVID-19 communications. Some of the documents submitted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) directly implicated the embattled politician.

What followed was Mkhize being placed on suspension where he remains to date.

His son accused the SIU of lying about the scandal, but it’s insisted it followed due processes.

While some have previously wanted to give Mkhize a chance, voices in his corner have become faint with many senior leaders in the ANC calling time on the health minister’s career in governance.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.