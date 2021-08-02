Missing in action Mabuza to return to SA ‘and hit the ground running’

Deputy President David Mabuza will return to South Africa on Wednesday.

His office confirmed to Eyewitness News that he was doing well and was due back home then.

The deputy president had been in Russia receiving medical treatment since June. In his absence the country saw several firsts in its young democracy, these included the jailing of a former president Jacob Zuma and an attempted insurrection which resulted in widespread looting and violence.

Mabuza who’s trip was initially said to be for a few days, returns as calls grow for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet.

His office said he was in good spirits and was already planning some of his engagements ahead of next week.

