Lesufi hopes changes to placement applications addresses system's issues

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyza Lesufi said that he was hoping that a new staggered school placement for grade 1 and 8 pupils would address historic problems.

The department has outlined new changes and improvements to its online application system for the 2022 academic year. The province has also opened more walk-in admissions to prevent parents and guardians from having to stand in snaking queues.

The online application process will for the first time be opened in two phases.

The first phase, which will run from 10 August to 3 September, will be for grade 7 pupils currently in the public school system wanting to apply for high school.

The second phase will be for grade 1 and grade 7 pupils coming into the province's public school system which will officially open on 13 September and close on 8 October.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was aware of the admissions battles that parents and guardians faced when applying for places at schools

“We want to plead with parents who are requesting you to identify five schools that you want your child to go to, obviously the first one would be a priority to know, but if you give us one school, and in the process the school that they've chosen is full, then you are giving us a headache because we will choose a school for you and you will say I didn't apply for that school and out of five schools, there's no way that we can place your child,” Lesufi said.

The department launched the online admission system in 2015, but it has been marred with technical difficulties, while principals and district officials have also been accused of manipulating gaps in the system.

