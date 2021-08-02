KZN Health Dept concerned about steady rise in new COVID cases in province

The number of daily infections in KwaZulu-Natal has started increasing following the two weeks of unrest in that province.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that it would closely monitor COVID-19 infections this week, saying that it was very concerned about the steady increase in the number of new infections in the past few days.

On Saturday, the province recorded 2,289 new cases.

The latest figures show that the number of cases recorded in the past seven days stands at an average of 1,648 cases per day.

The seven-day moving average has increased since the 20th of last month.

KwaZulu-Natal also continues to battle with COVID-related deaths nationally, ranking as the fourth highest.

