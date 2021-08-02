Kaizer Chiefs win Carling Black Label Cup

Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties after both teams failed to score in regulation time.

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs has won the traditional curtain raiser to the local football season, the Carling Black Label Cup.

Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties after both teams failed to score in regulation time.

Amakhosi’s Njabulo Blom was named man of the match and he thanked God for the accolade and explained why the side was able to win.

“As a team we had a game plan and we executed it well. We listened to the coach and that’s why we were able to win the game.”

Stuart Baxter, who just came back as Chiefs coach, praised his men for their performance.

“It was one of the better derbies, well played and I think we stepped up in the second half, moving around the box much better. We were more dangerous.”

Chiefs started on a high note, knocking the ball around confidently as Samir Nurkovic got a half-chance on the edge of the area, but his shot was blocked.

Amakhosi continued to dominate the ball, while goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune got his first touch on the ball when Fortune Makaringe swung in a cross just too close to the 'keeper.

The fans voted for their first substitution for the second half, with Kgaogelo Sekgota making his Chiefs in debut in place of Lesako while the Pirates voted for Siphesihle Ndlovu to replace Thabang Monare.

After the likes of Cole Alexander, Sifiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange were introduced, Chiefs nearly bagged the opener on 63 minutes when Billiat's knockdown found Alexander who saw his volley deflected over the crossbar.

The game ended in a penalty shoot-out after a scoreless 90 minutes and Chiefs held their nerve to win 4-3, with Peterson saving two penalties.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.