IFP mourns passing of national youth chairperson Mthokozisi Nxumalo

The 32-year-old Member of Parliament was killed in a car accident on Sunday night in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is mourning the death of its national youth chairperson, Mthokozisi Nxumalo.

The 32-year-old Member of Parliament was killed in a car accident on Sunday night in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nxumalo had served just a little over two years as a Member of Parliament and the IFP's national youth chairperson after his election in July 2019.

He served on the portfolio committees for public works and infrastructure, as well as higher education, science and technology.

He was also the IFP's deputy chief whip in the National Assembly.

In a statement, the IFP, together with his family, described Nxumalo as a brilliant and dedicated young politician who was always eager to make a contribution and speak on behalf of his constituency.

He leaves behind his mother, Jenerose Mkhwanazi, his fiancée, Nozipho Mpungose, and two children, Thandolwethu and Qhawe.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.