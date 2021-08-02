Gauteng ANC to consider approving Matongo for Jo'burg mayor

This is ahead of council having to elect a new mayor following the passing of Geoff Makhubo last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng will on Monday consider giving a stamp of approval to City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo being made its mayoral candidate.

The council must elect a new mayor following the passing of Geoff Makhubo last month.

Eyewitness News understands Matongo topped the list of those nominated at this weekend's regional executive committee (REC) meeting with the Johannesburg REC nominating Environment and Infrastructure’s MMC Mpho Moerane and council’s chair of chairs Salphina Mulaudzi as the other two potential ANC mayoral candidates.

The ANC has been caught in fierce debates often divided along factional lines over Makhubo's replacement.

In a statement on Monday, the party said it would submit the names to the provincial executive committee which after deliberating over the possible mayoral candidates would forward the list to the national executive committee for its consideration.

While regional spokesperson Sasabona Mangaye refused to confirm the names of those nominated he's called on party members to get behind whoever was chosen by the ANC.

“The ANC in the region wishes to appeal with its members and the people of Johannesburg to support the candidate the national executive committee is going to decide on and that will be the candidate to deliver services to the people of Johannesburg.”

