EC man accused of killing girlfriend due in court

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death.

It's believed that the couple quarreled during the early hours of Saturday morning. When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim with multiple wounds.

“The boyfriend, who's 21-years-old, was later arrested and detained on a charge of murder. He is to appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court,” the police's Siphokazi Mawisa.

Authorities said perpetrators involved in incidents of gender-based violence and femicide must face the full might of the law.

“Gender-based violence is a priority and a huge concern for the SAPS, therefore every effort must be made to arrest suspects and place them behind bars,” she said.

