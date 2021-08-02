CT taxi associations reach agreement to end violence

The ongoing violence on route B97 saw numerous operators, drivers and commuters killed or wounded in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - An agreement between warring taxi associations in the Western Cape was reached on Monday after weeks of talks and continued violence.

This spilled over to other parts of Cape Town.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said all associations had reached an agreement, including a ceasefire.

“I am happy to announce this afternoon that our line of march has been endorsed by all the parties involved.”

He said a number of measures were implemented such as all legal operating license holders for routes to and from Mbekweni, except for route B97 would commence services from Tuesday.

MEC Daylin Mitchell said the arbitration process was underway and that the issue of routes was on the agenda.

“Part of that arbitration process is also routes and determination of who a route belongs to, etc.”

He said the department would meet with the appointed arbitrator to expedite the arbitration process as well.

