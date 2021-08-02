Basic Education Dept pleased with school reopening

Last week, the department announced all primary school leaners would return to class fulltime after months of a hybrid system, intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department on Monday said it was satisfied with how the first day of primary school reopening had unfolded.

Last week, the department announced that all primary school leaners would return to class fulltime after months of a hybrid system, intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said, “Not all schools are expected to have learners back if they do not have the facilities for them not to do that. In the schools, which we monitored today, we saw that most of the learners were back in full force and classes."

