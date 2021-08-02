After 14 years, Eskom declares Medupi power plant project complete

The parastatal said that this was an important step when it came to keeping the lights on in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Fourteen years after construction started on the Medupi power plant, Eskom has announced that the project has finally been completed.

Eskom has been battling to supply reliable and consistent electricity for years now due to corruption, mismanagement and breakdowns at its aging power stations.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that Medupi's operational life was 50 years.

"This is an investment that will serve generations of the people of South Africa and power the economy for at least the next half-century. The commercial operations status means that technical compliance to statutory, safety and legal requirements have all been met."

