8,791 new COVID infections, 178 more deaths recorded in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 178 more people had died in the country after contracting the virus, taking the known death toll to 72,191.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 infection rate has remained constant with another 8,791 new cases picked up over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

This represents a 23% positivity rate out of the 38,234 tests that were conducted over the past day.

On the vaccine front, just over 7.5 million jabs have been administered in this country so far.

