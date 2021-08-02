8,791 new COVID infections, 178 more deaths recorded in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 178 more people had died in the country after contracting the virus, taking the known death toll to 72,191.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 infection rate has remained constant with another 8,791 new cases picked up over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

This represents a 23% positivity rate out of the 38,234 tests that were conducted over the past day.

On the vaccine front, just over 7.5 million jabs have been administered in this country so far.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 38 234 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8 791 new cases, which represents a 23.0% positivity rate. A further 178 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date. Read more: https://t.co/Ci5G21GNdz pic.twitter.com/nuRFLZRYE2 NICD (@nicd_sa) August 1, 2021

