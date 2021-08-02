1 person killed, 4 others wounded in shooting at Brondal farm

Paramedics arrived on the scene just after 6am on Monday morning and found that a security guard had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been killed and four other people have been hurt in a shooting on a farm in Brondal.

A farmer was found in a critical condition in the kitchen and was airlifted to hospital.

The other three people sustained minor injuries.

Police are now combing the scene of the attack for evidence.

