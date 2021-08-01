Wayde van Niekerk qualifies for 400m semis in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk finished 3rd in his heat in 45.25 and qualified 12th for the semi-finals.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk finished third in his 400m heat in 45.25 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.
Team SA reports that Van Niekerk was just happy he made it through to the finals.
“There was quite a bit of nerves that I had to shake out. I had a good 200 and then shut down a bit too soon,” he said.
On Saturday, three of his countrymen made it to the 100m semi-finals.
Zakithi Nene and Thapelo Phora both finished 5th in their heats in 45.74 and 45.83, for 28th and 29th overall, missing out on the semis#TeamSA #Tokyo2020
Meanwhile, Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Gift Leotlela qualified after being successful in the men’s heats.
Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.
A good day for #TeamSAs 100m sprint trio as they all qualify for the semifinals.
Well done guys
