Wayde van Niekerk qualifies for 400m semis in Tokyo

Wayde van Niekerk finished 3rd in his heat in 45.25 and qualified 12th for the semi-finals.

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk.. Picture: AFP.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk finished third in his 400m heat in 45.25 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

Van Niekerk qualified 12th for the semi-finals

Team SA reports that Van Niekerk was just happy he made it through to the finals.

“There was quite a bit of nerves that I had to shake out. I had a good 200 and then shut down a bit too soon,” he said.
On Saturday, three of his countrymen made it to the 100m semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Gift Leotlela qualified after being successful in the men’s heats.

Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.

