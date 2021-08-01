Wayde van Niekerk qualifies for 400m semis in Tokyo

Wayde van Niekerk finished 3rd in his heat in 45.25 and qualified 12th for the semi-finals.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk finished third in his 400m heat in 45.25 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

Van Niekerk qualified 12th for the semi-finals

Team SA reports that Van Niekerk was just happy he made it through to the finals.

“There was quite a bit of nerves that I had to shake out. I had a good 200 and then shut down a bit too soon,” he said.

On Saturday, three of his countrymen made it to the 100m semi-finals.