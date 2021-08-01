'Sama' yomuthi: Blaq Diamond make SA Music Awards history

The KwaZulu-Natal natives won Artist of the Year, becoming the first duo to scoop the award after they got the largest number of votes in a category voted for by the public.

JOHANNESBURG - South African music duo, Blaq Diamond not only won big but also made history at the 27th South African Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday night.

The KwaZulu-Natal natives won Artist of the Year, becoming the first duo to scoop the award, after they got the largest number of votes in a category voted for by the public.

Matthew Mole’s Keep It Together took the Record of the Year award while Miss Pru’s Price To Pay featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector won the Music Video of the Year award.

The artist walking away with the most awards is Amapiano producer and hitmaker, Kabza de Small, who received four gongs, the biggest number by a single artist this year followed by DJ Maphorisa with three.

International stars Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode received the SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay award for Jerusalema, while Master KG received the International Achiever Award for the same song.

Other notable winners include:

Bucy Radebe: White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album for Spiritual Encounter.



Sho Madjozi: Best Traditional Album and Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year.



Nasty C: Best Hip Hop Album



