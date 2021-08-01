Lotto Results: Saturday, 31 July 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 31 July 2021 are:
Lotto: 24, 29, 36, 37, 39, 45 B: 50
Lotto Plus 1: 10, 16, 27, 28, 45, 47 B: 33
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 10, 29, 34, 45, 47 B: 03
