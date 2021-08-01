Lesufi: 2022 online applications open for grade 8 learners from 10 August
Education MEC Panyza Lesufi said for the first time this year the department has introduced a phased approach to manage the high volumes of applications.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has said its online application process for the 2022 academic year will open from 10 August for grade 8 applications and on the 13 September for grade 1 pupils.
Education MEC Panyza Lesufi gave an update on the application process on Sunday, and has announced a series of new changes as well as improvements to the system.
Lesufi said for the first time this year the department has introduced a phased approach to manage the high volumes of applications.
“We nornmally open the registration processs at the same time for grade 1 and grade 8, but we really believe it creates lots and lots of problems for the system. So, the first phase will open on 10 August, at 8 o’ clock, and will close on 3 September 2021. The second phase will commence on 13 September at 8 o’clock and will close on 8 October at midnight.”
#2022OnlineAdmissionsGP | Once the Application Period is complete, the Placement Period will begin as follows:Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 1, 2021
PHASE 1: 15 October - 30 November 2021
PHASE 2: 15 November - 30 November 2021
Parents & guardians must pay close attention to whats expected of them in each phase. pic.twitter.com/CnEZGA6r7K
Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said communities need to work together in getting children back into the classroom following research showing that many pupils have dropped out of school.
According to a study by the National Income Dynamics about 750,000 children may have dropped out of school during the pandemic.
This report comes as daily classes for primary schools return on Monday.
Sadtu's spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said, “We believe that bringing back the learners is an effort that should be taken by everyone; it’s not for government alone. We urge communities and parents to be part of ensuring that children do come back to school.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.