Lesufi: 2022 online applications open for grade 8 learners from 10 August

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has said its online application process for the 2022 academic year will open from 10 August for grade 8 applications and on the 13 September for grade 1 pupils.

Education MEC Panyza Lesufi gave an update on the application process on Sunday, and has announced a series of new changes as well as improvements to the system.

Lesufi said for the first time this year the department has introduced a phased approach to manage the high volumes of applications.

“We nornmally open the registration processs at the same time for grade 1 and grade 8, but we really believe it creates lots and lots of problems for the system. So, the first phase will open on 10 August, at 8 o’ clock, and will close on 3 September 2021. The second phase will commence on 13 September at 8 o’clock and will close on 8 October at midnight.”