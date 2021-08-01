Lamola pays tribute to late lawyer Lutendo Sigogo

Described as a true leader in the legal profession, Lutendo Sigogo was among a group of prominent individuals who were tasked to interview various candidates for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African judiciary is mourning the loss of one of its commissioners, Lutendo Sigogo, who passed away at the age of 49.

Sigogo passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Polokwane from COVID-19-related complications.

Described as a true leader in the legal profession, Sigogo was among a group of prominent individuals who were tasked to interview various candidates for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions in 2018.

He was also president of the Black Lawyers Association.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the country had lost a dedicated champion of transformation.

“Mr Sigogo was a formidable advocate for transformation in the legal profession. At various times he occupied leadership positions within the profession. Speaking on his passing, minister Lamola said his contributions would undoubtedly form the pillars of the profession.”

