Journalists in the WC can get COVID vaccine jab from tomorrow

The Western Cape health department welcomed the announcement by government, who confirmed that the vaccine programme was open to news media practitioners nationwide.

CAPE TOWN – Journalists in the Western Cape will be able to receive their COVID-19 jabs from Monday onwards.

The Western Cape health department welcomed the announcement by government, who confirmed that the vaccine programme was open to news media practitioners nationwide.

The vaccine supply in the Cape however remains constrained, and the department is urging residents to exercise patience.

More than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to residents in the province.

More than 160,000 residents received their jabs at over 200 inoculation sites in the province last week.

The department's Marika Champion, “Our vaccine supply in the province is enclined to remain under pressure this week. So, please be patient with our staff who are at the sites doing the best they possibly can to ensure that every citizen is seen to and that everyone is vaccinated.”