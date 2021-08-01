‘I'll never forget you’- Connie Ferguson’s message to Shona on their anniversary

The 47-year-old actor and producer passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG – On what would have been the 20th anniversary since they met, Connie Ferguson posted an emotional message to her late husband, Shona ‘Uncle Sho’ Ferguson.

The 47-year-old actor and producer had been fighting for his life in ICU at the Milpark private hospital.

A statement from the family on Friday said, "Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to COVID-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media."

In the caption under the picture of her husband, Connie Ferguson said, “Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love. We joked about how we were going to be in our old age. How we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other. The irony is we have already been doing that for the past 20 years!”

Ferguson described her late husband, and business partner at their production company 'Ferguson Films', as her soulmate.

She said they had begun plans to celebrate their wedding anniversary in November.

“We were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November, assuming that we had time…You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago today, and there you will live until we meet again!”

Ending her tribute, Ferguson said: " Rest now angel. As we contemplate our tomorrow, let your body rest and your spirit soar. You are reunited with the Lord, your first LOVE! I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you! MY ANGEL!"

‘YOU’VE LEFT A LEGACY BEHIND THAT I WILL CARRY ON'

Paying tribute to her father, Connie and Shona Ferguson’s daughter Alicia said her worst fear had become reality.

In an Instagram post that features several images of her late father, and a video where he appears to be winking at her, Alicia thanked her father for all that he had done for her.

She referred to him as her doppelgänger, a statement many would agree with as she shares a striking resembles her father.

Shona leaves behind his wife and their two daughters. The family has asked to be given space to process their loss. Details of the memorial and funeral arrangements were yet to be announced.

