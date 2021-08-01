GDE online applications: 47 walk-in centres set up for parents with no internet

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that online applications for grade 8 learners will open from 10 August to 3 September - while grade 1 applications will open from 13 September.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department has identified 47 walk-in centres across the province where parents and guardians will be assisted in the process for grade 1 and 8 online applications for next year.

The department launched the online admission system in 2015.

It was set up to prevent parents from having to stand in snaking queues outside schools from the crack of dawn.

However, the process has been marred by technical difficulties in the past due in part to high volumes of applications.

Since its inception the online applications system has experienced challenges, causing frustrated parents to congregate at the department’s district offices seeking clarity on the process.

Announcing the application period, Lesufi said he was hopeful that this year’s phased approach would manage the demand for application and placements more efficiently.

“The Gauteng department of education has introduced new changes aimed at improving the system and making the process easier and more manageable for parents, guardians and public schools in Gauteng.”