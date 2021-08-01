Cele laments high stress levels, pressure on police officers after recent riots

Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at constable Molwantwa Molefi's funeral service in Sebokeng on Saturday, where he expressed disappointment with communities that failed to rise against the unrest.

Although Molefi was killed during a shootout between police and criminals at a cash-heist scene, Cele used the moment to highlight the events of the past weeks.

He said officers were under a lot of pressure.

“As an organisation we are just stressed and people putting us under pressure for many things. Even the looters they put us under pressure. When they loot, they say ‘don’t take the things we looted’, and we hear even people shouting and saying: ‘please don’t take those things that are looted’.”