Arson suspected after EC woman & her 4 kids die in home blaze

The fire started at the family’s flat in KwaTshapile Village during the early hours of Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Ngcobo police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of arson after a woman (46) and her four children aged between 9 and 20 died in a blaze.

Neighbours in the area were alerted after hearing the cries of the family.

On investigating, they saw the two-bedroom flat up in flames and it's believed the home was purposely set alight.

The woman and children were all burnt beyond recognition.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Arrests are yet to be made.

