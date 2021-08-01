ANC North West suspends Moses Kotane councillor accused of rape

Councillor Thomas Manganye from the Moses Kotane Local Municipality appeared in the Mogwase Magistrates Court on charges of statutory rape this week.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West African National Congress’s (ANC) interim provincial committee (IPC) has temporarily suspended the membership of one its councillor who faces rape allegations.

Councillor Thomas Manganye from the Moses Kotane Local Municipality appeared in the Mogwase Magistrates Court on charges of statutory rape this week.

The matter was postponed to 17 September 2021 for further investigation.

ANC IPC spokesperson Kenny Morolong said Manganye would be temporarily suspended until his matter is finalised.

Morolong said the charges levelled against the councillor have the potential to harm the image and integrity of the organisation.

“IPC is of the view that comrade Manganye’s suspension will be in the best interest of the organisation. Comrade Manganye has further been directed to step aside from all the activities of the organisation, until such time that his name is cleared by the courts.”

