Akani Simbine qualifies for men’s 100M finals

JOHANNESBURG - Akani Simbine has qualified for the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in his semi-final heat.

China’s Su Bingtan ran 9.83 to win the third semi-final.

In the first semi-final heat of the night, Gift Leotlela finished fourth, stopping the clock in 10.03. He suffered an untimely injury that dashed his hopes of reaching the final.

Shaun Maswanganyi ended sixth in his semi-final heat stopping the clock in 10.10 as Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain) and Enoch Adegoke (Nigeria) qualified.

For Simbine, this is his second Olympic final, having finished fifth at Rio 2016.

The final will take place at 14:50 (SA time).