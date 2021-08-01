38 Western Cape schools fell prey to criminals during July break

Suspects ransacked facilities of IT equipment, food, sports equipment, fencing, stationery, and more.

CAPE TOWN – Thirty-eight Western Cape schools fell prey to criminals during the recent July holidays.

The provincial education department said vandalism, burglary, and attempted burglary have been reported.

A security guard at a Manenberg school was killed just over a week ago when robbers raided the facility.

Learners returned to classrooms last Monday after an extended break which was brought on by the COVID-19 third wave.

It appears criminals saw Cape schools as easy targets when they were closed for the winter break.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said, “I am extremely disappointed that our schools have once again been targeted by ruthless criminals while closed for the holidays. Our schools are already operating under difficult circumstances, and the last thing they need is to be further disrupted by damages and theft.”

“Even where nothing was stolen, the attempts by these criminals to gain access to school property caused damage to infrastructure. While the total cost of repairs and replacing stolen goods is still being assessed, the department spent an estimated R10 million repairing damages in the 2020/2021 financial year – money that could have been spent on supporting our schools.”

The public's been urged to report suspicious activity to the authorities.

