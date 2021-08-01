334 more people succumb to COVID, with 12,528 new cases recorded in SA

Three-hundred and thirty-three more people have died from COVID-19 related complications, which brought the number of fatalities to 72,013.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – We start with the latest covid numbers recorded in the last 24-hour reporting cycle here at home.

According to the health department, 12,528 new cases were captured pushing our national caseload to more than 2,447,000.

The department also said 7,544,000 vaccines had been administered across the country so far.

Meanwhile, Western Cape health authorities said they are optimistic that vaccination targets would be reached in the coming week, despite a supply shortage of the jabs in the province.

More than one million vaccines have been administered across the province so far.

This comes as the Western Cape is recording the highest active cases in the country presently and leading with new daily infections.

While tens of thousands of more vaccines are expected to make their way to sites across all provinces this week, the current vaccine supply in the province remained constrained

The Western Cape became the country's third wave epicentre, after overtaking Gauteng.

The Western Cape health department's Marika Champion said, “We do urge the public for their patience and understanding with our staff at the sites doing the best they can to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.”

Champion said the province's health system also faced severe pressure.

“As the province enters the peak of the third wave in the coming week, our public message is really for responsible behaviour so that we can all work together to protect the whole system.”

At the same time, on Saturday the nation received the first batch of over 5.6 million doses which the national health department said will bolster the country's vaccine drive.

