2 suspects arrested in Grabouw for possession of dangerous weapons

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police have arrested two suspects found in possession of dangerous weapons in Grabouw.

Officers handcuffed the pair while conductinging an operation in Siyayanzela and Water Works.

They are expected to appear in the Grabouw Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The police's Novela Potelwa said, “In an effort to prevent assault and attempted murder cases, community patrollers from Grabouw; with local police; embarked on an operation to recover dangerous weapons on Friday evening. The operation led to the seizure of an assortment of knives, scissors, and other dangerous weapons.”

