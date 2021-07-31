Winde gets first Pfizer jab in Mitchell's Plain to encourage community members

The Western Cape is currently leading the tally of new daily infections across the country, with over 3,500 new cases reported at last count.

MITCHELL'S PLAIN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde rolled up his sleeve for his first dose of the Pfizer jab on Saturday.

Winde received his COVID-19 vaccine at Mitchell's Plain Community Health Centre.

“Mitchell’s Plain at the moment is one the communities that have the lowest take-up rates for those 50 years and older and I really want to encourage the citizens to do just like I did, get vaccinated and let’s play catch up with some of our other towns,” Winde explained about why he chose to get the jab there.

“I look forward to, in six weeks’ time, having my follow-up vaccine so that I am fully protected and I need to make sure that all of us in the Western Cape are fully protected.”