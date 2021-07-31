Winde gets first Pfizer jab in Mitchell's Plain to encourage community members
The Western Cape is currently leading the tally of new daily infections across the country, with over 3,500 new cases reported at last count.
MITCHELL'S PLAIN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde rolled up his sleeve for his first dose of the Pfizer jab on Saturday.
Winde received his COVID-19 vaccine at Mitchell's Plain Community Health Centre.
“Mitchell’s Plain at the moment is one the communities that have the lowest take-up rates for those 50 years and older and I really want to encourage the citizens to do just like I did, get vaccinated and let’s play catch up with some of our other towns,” Winde explained about why he chose to get the jab there.
“I look forward to, in six weeks’ time, having my follow-up vaccine so that I am fully protected and I need to make sure that all of us in the Western Cape are fully protected.”
#Covid19SA Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde has received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine at Mitchells Plain CHC in Cape Town this morning. LPEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2021
Images & video: supplied pic.twitter.com/ESW1eGd3Ce
#Covid19SA Winde has called on residents to get the shot to save lives and livelihoods. LP pic.twitter.com/N6mMlYXghIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2021
#Covid19SA The Western Cape Health Department has confirmed that journalists in the province will be able to get their jabs from Monday onwards. LP pic.twitter.com/SWp0Y2KphFEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2021