WC continues to lead in new daily COVID-19 infections across SA

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape continues to lead the tally of new daily COVID-19 infections across the country.

In the past week, the Western Cape surpassed Gauteng in the number of new infections recorded over a 24-hour cycle.

More than 3,500 new infections were recorded in the province at last count, while Gauteng recorded just over 3,000 new cases.

The Cape also recorded the highest number of active cases, as health officials are dealing with 33,332 current infections.

The province is currently at the peak of its third wave, and a 7-day moving average of 105 deaths is being recorded daily.

To circumvent a continued rise in infections, health authorities were hard at work to ramp up its vaccination drive even further.

Over 1.1 million vaccines had been administered to residents since February.

On Friday, 96,000 Pfizer doses arrived in the province, and more are scheduled to arrive next week.

Authorities remain confident that they will exceed their inoculation targets next week.

