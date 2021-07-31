Victor Swartz (36) sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping Askham teen

Thirty-six-year-old Victor Swartz was found guilty of the July 2020 crime in the Upington regional court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment after raping a 16-year-old girl in the Northern Cape.

The incident happened in the Askham area in July last year.

Thirty-six-year-old Victor Swartz was found guilty in the Upington regional court on Thursday.

The police's Sergio Kock explained what happened on the day of the crime.

“On 3 July 2020 at about 8 pm, the 16-year-old victim was a place of residence in Askham and fell asleep. Victor Swartz, the accused, entered the house and raped the victim. Swartz was caught in the act by the victim’s sister, and a rape case was opened the following day.”

Swartz was denied bail and remanded in custody until his sentencing.

“He was found guilty and sentenced to eight years imprisonment of which one year is suspended.”

