Go

Olympics: Simbine, Maswanganyi & Leotlela qualify for 100m sprints semi-finals

Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.

Akani Simbine. Picture: Supplied.
Akani Simbine. Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Team South Africa celebrated as Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Gift Leotlela all qualified for the semi-finals for the 100m sprints at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA