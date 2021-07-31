Olympics: Simbine, Maswanganyi & Leotlela qualify for 100m sprints semi-finals

Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.

JOHANNESBURG – Team South Africa celebrated as Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Gift Leotlela all qualified for the semi-finals for the 100m sprints at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday.