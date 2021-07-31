Olympics: Simbine, Maswanganyi & Leotlela qualify for 100m sprints semi-finals
Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.
JOHANNESBURG – Team South Africa celebrated as Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Gift Leotlela all qualified for the semi-finals for the 100m sprints at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.
Maswanganyi was third in his heat in 10.12 seconds, Leotlela was won his in 10. 04 seconds and Simbine won his heat at 10.08 seconds.
The semi-finals will take place on Sunday.
Mens 100m, heats:Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 31, 2021
Shaun Maswanganyi finished 3rd in his heat in 10.12 to qualify for the semi-finals
Gift Leotlela won his heat in 10.04 to qualify for the semi-finals
Akani Simbine won his heat in 10.08 to qualify for the semi-finals
#TeamSA #TokyoOlympics2020
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.